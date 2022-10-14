Mattel Unveils Tina Turner Barbie Doll

Tina Turner is being honoured with a Barbie doll inspired by her look in the video for her 1984 hit “What’s Love Got To Do With It.”

The doll, unveiled Thursday, is the latest in the Barbie Signature Music Series and follows a David Bowie doll that paid homage to his 1973 “Life On Mars?” video.

“I am honoured to welcome my Barbie into the group of trailblazing women already represented and introduce more kids to my journey,” Turner said, in a statement.

Designed by Bill Greening, the Turner doll is available for $82 plus shipping and taxes from MattelCreations.com and at Amazon.ca for $109.99.

The 82-year-old music icon sold the rights to her music catalogue, name, image and likeness last year. Since stepping away from music in 2009, she has been living in Switzerland.