Matthew Followill Teases New Music From Kings Of Leon

Kings Of Leon fans got some good news this week – the band is working on new music for the first time in more than three years.

“I’m headed in to make music with the band,” guitarist Matthew Followill says in a video posted to Kings Of Leon’s Instagram. “New music for the first time since the end of 2018.”

Some fans were confused, given that the band’s eighth studio album When You See Yourself was released early last year. In the comments on the post, Followill clarified: “The last time we started a new music project was at the end of 2018.”

In the clip, band members are seen arriving at a studio as Followill admits: “It’s very exciting. I feel like I’m really nervous.”

He added: “It’s gonna be great. Stay tuned.”

Followill wrote in the comments that it was “a promising first day.”

There’s no word on when fans can expect the ninth studio album from Kings of Leon.