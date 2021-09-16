Matthew López Tasked With Writing 'The Bodyguard' Remake

Tony-nominated playwright Matthew López has been hired to pen the reimagining of The Bodyguard, the 1992 romantic drama that starred Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner.

Lawrence Kasdan, who wrote the original movie, is one of the executive producers of the project. It has been in development for about a decade.

No casting has been done but over the years fans have suggested combinations like Cardi B and Channing Tatum.

Lopez wrote The Inheritance, a play about the lives of three generations of gay men that opened on Broadway in 2019. It earned several Tony Awards nominations including Best Play and Original Score.

Variety was first to report on López's involvement.

The Bodyguard grossed over $411 million U.S. at the box office and spawned a Grammy-winning soundtrack album that featured Houston’s cover of Dolly Parton’s “I Will Always Love You,” produced by Canada’s David Foster.

Houston died in 2012 at 48.

In 2018, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper starred in the fourth remake of A Star Is Born. It grossed over $436 million U.S. A new version of West Side Story, first adapted for the big screen in 1961, was directed by Steven Spielberg in 2019 and opens in December.