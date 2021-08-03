MCR Guitarist Frank Iero Injured In Fall

My Chemical Romance guitarist Frank Iero is recovering from injuries to his hands after an accident this past weekend.

The 39-year-old rocker showed off his bandaged appendages in an Instagram post.

“i fell off a ladder and broke my right wrist and sprained my left,” Iero explained. “I figured this was easiest [way] to let everyone know why it’s hard to return emails and texts. i’ll keep everyone posted when i know more but in the meantime i’m probably gonna have to postpone or need more time on any work related endeavours. sorry but know i’m more disappointed than you are.”

Iero has a few months to heal. My Chemical Romance is scheduled to kick off its first tour in 12 years in March.