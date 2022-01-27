Meat Loaf's Family Should Speak Up For Vaccination: Howard Stern

Radio host Howard Stern called on Meat Loaf’s family to speak up about getting vaccinated.

“I wish the family would come forward and say, ‘ya know, when Meat Loaf was laying there in the hospital and he couldn’t breathe, he said, ‘I made a mistake. I should have taken the vaccine.’

“Like all these anti-vaxxers, they all say, ‘I made a mistake.’”

Meat Loaf died on Jan. 20, reportedly from complications of COVID-19. He was 74.

The rock star was on the record as opposing measures to protect people from infection. Last August, he told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette he believed “political” lockdowns and masks are “useless.” He said: “I understood stopping life for a little while, but they cannot continue to stop life because of politics.

“If I die, I die, but I’m not going to be controlled.”

(In a September video greeting for a fan via Cameo, Meat Loaf said: “I know COVID is a drag and we’re all suffering because of it, and you can blame China.”)

Stern said Meat Loaf got “sucked into some weird f**king cult … and now he’s dead!”