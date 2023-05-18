Medusa, Macaw Battle It Out On 'The Masked Singer' Finale

Medusa and Macaw battled it out on the Season 9 finale of The Masked Singer that aired on Wednesday.

In the end, it was the icon of Greek mythology that emerged victorious and, behind the mask, was singer-songwriter Bishop Briggs.

Singer David Archuleta, also known as the Macaw, had to settle for second place…again (he was runner-up on Season 7 of American Idol).

"This is the craziest, coolest thing ever," Briggs said after being unmasked. "This has really been such a surreal journey."

On the finale, Briggs performed “Elastic Heart” by Sia and “Welcome to the Black Parade” by My Chemical Romance and the judges guesses included Fergie, Grimes, Kesha, Lorde, Shirley Manson and Elle Goulding.

Nicole Scherzinger was the only one to guess that it was Briggs. She (and Ken Jeong) also identified Archuleta, who performed “Hold Back the River” by James Bay and “All by Myself” by Eric Carmen. Robin Thicke and Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg threw out names like Zayn Malik, Darren Criss and Neil Patrick Harris.

Earlier in the season, Briggs, 30, performed songs by ABBA, Adele, Frank Sinatra, Hozier and Canada’s Shawn Mendes. Archuleta, 32, covered songs by Elton John, Tim McGraw and One Direction.

This season of The Masked Singer featured music artists like Pentatonix, Dee Snider, Michael Bolton, Debbie Gibson and Grandmaster Flash as well as stars like Lou Diamond Phillips, Melissa Joan Hart, George Wendt and Dick Van Dyke – as well as Canadian comic Howie Mandel and Toronto-raised actress Malin Ackerman.