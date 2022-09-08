Meek Mill Promises To Perform At Someone's Wedding

Meek Mill promised this week he will mark the 10th anniversary of his debut album by performing at someone’s wedding.

“If you get married in October … ima commit to performing dreams & nightmares at a wedding for free for the 10 year Anniversary,” the rapper tweeted Tuesday.

He later added: ”That’s not a marketing plan either I tweet in random thought lol.”

Dreams and Nightmares was released on Oct. 30, 2012 and featured artists like Mary J. Blige, Drake, John Legend and Big Sean.

Not surprisingly, Meek Mill’s offer got a lot of interest.

One fan said she and her fiancé are tying the knot on Oct. 30 in the rapper’s native Philadelphia. “That’s the exact 10 year anniversary, pull up!!!!!! And it’ll be 10 years since me and my fiancé been together,” she tweeted. “It’s only right.”

Others appealed to Meek Mill’s roots. “My fiancé & I got engaged 11/2019 in Center City Philly at the fountain! Our wedding has been set for 10/20/22 for almost 3 years!,” tweeted Sherie Gardner. “This has to be destiny, the hottest Philly anthem, for a Philly couple, performed by the hottest rapper that’s also out of Philly!”

Wedding invitations are flooding in from all over the U.S. as well as Colombia, Jamaica, the Dominican Republic, Britain and Mexico.

Meek Mill has not said how or when he will pick a lucky couple.

One fan had a different proposal for Meek Mill. She tweeted: “What if it’s my 10 year of being single anniversary in October?”