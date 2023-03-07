iHeartRadio

Megadeth Bringing 'Crush The World Tour' To Canada


Thrash metal band Megadeth announced Monday they are bringing their Crush the World Tour to Canada next month.

“It’s your turn, Canada,” Dave Mustaine said, in a release. “Get ready!”

Megadeth will be joined by Bullet for My Valentine and homegrown band Oni in 12 cities from coast to coast between April 28 and May 15.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning at 10 a.m. local time on March 9.

The band released its 16th studio album, The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead! last year and earned a Grammy nomination for Best Metal Performance (for “We’ll Be Back”).

Check out the Canadian tour dates below:

April 28 - Abbotsford , BC - Abbotsford Centre 

April 29 – Kelowna, BC - Prospera Place 

May 1 – Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Events Centre 

May 2 – Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Event Centre 

May 4 – Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre 

May 5 – Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre 

May 8 – Hamilton, ON - First Ontario Centre

May 9 – Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre 

May 10 - Quebec City, QC – Centre Videotron

May 11 – Laval, QC - Place Bell 

May 13 – Moncton, NB - Avenir Centre 

May 15 – Halifax, NS - ScotiaBank Centre

