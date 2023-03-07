Megadeth Bringing 'Crush The World Tour' To Canada
Thrash metal band Megadeth announced Monday they are bringing their Crush the World Tour to Canada next month.
“It’s your turn, Canada,” Dave Mustaine said, in a release. “Get ready!”
Megadeth will be joined by Bullet for My Valentine and homegrown band Oni in 12 cities from coast to coast between April 28 and May 15.
Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning at 10 a.m. local time on March 9.
The band released its 16th studio album, The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead! last year and earned a Grammy nomination for Best Metal Performance (for “We’ll Be Back”).
Check out the Canadian tour dates below:
April 28 - Abbotsford , BC - Abbotsford Centre
April 29 – Kelowna, BC - Prospera Place
May 1 – Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Events Centre
May 2 – Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Event Centre
May 4 – Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre
May 5 – Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre
May 8 – Hamilton, ON - First Ontario Centre
May 9 – Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre
May 10 - Quebec City, QC – Centre Videotron
May 11 – Laval, QC - Place Bell
May 13 – Moncton, NB - Avenir Centre
May 15 – Halifax, NS - ScotiaBank Centre
