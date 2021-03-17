Megan Thee Stallion Addresses Grammy Performance Attacks

Megan Thee Stallion has addressed the criticism of her Grammy performance with Cardi B.

“Y’all be acting like people force y’all to look at s**t you don’t like,” she tweeted late Tuesday. “If you like puppies follow puppy pages, if you like food follow food pages, if you like bad bitches follow me. SIMPLE K BYE.”

The comment came after Cardi B got into a war of words on Twitter with conservative commentator Candace Owens, who told Fox News that the rap stars’ performance on the Grammys was a “terrifying” example of “the destruction of American values [and] principles.”

The exchange ended with threats of legal action by both women.

In a lip-synced performance that aired at around 10:15 p.m. ET, the rap stars did a racy medley of Megan’s “Body” and “Savage,” Cardi’s “Up” and their collaboration “WAP.”

On Monday, the U.S.-based National Center on Sexual Exploitation slammed CBS for airing “a performance that could have been cut from a hardcore pornography film.”

Last November, Owens criticized Harry Styles for wearing a dress on the cover of Vogue. “Bring back manly men," she sniffed.