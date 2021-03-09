Megan Thee Stallion Announces Initiative To Empower Women

Megan Thee Stallion marked International Women’s Day on Monday by announcing a plan to provide donations, grants and scholarships to female students and entrepreneurs.

Women on Top is described in a release as “a philanthropic initiative focused on women empowerment through the donation of funds to help support education, women-owned businesses, female-focused charities and organizations, and other inspirational women doing great things.”

The rap star partnered with retailer Fashion Nova on the initiative, which will see $1 million U.S. given out during the month of March.

“These donations are life changing and will help women of all ages get one step closer to making their dreams a reality,” Megan said, in a release.

The first donation of $25,000 U.S., Megan announced on Monday, will go to the YWCA in Houston.

Last year, Fashion Nova partnered with Cardi B to donate $1 million U.S. to people impacted by COVID-19.