Megan Thee Stallion Announces She's Taking A Break

Megan Thee Stallion is riding into the sunset… for now.

The rap star, who is coming off an phenomenal year capped by three Grammy wins last month, announced her hiatus in a series of futuristic videos on Instagram.

“Megan Thee Stallion is recharging! Due to the demands of the Hot Girl lifestyle Meg has now entered a period of regeneration to prepare for what's next,” reads a message in one video. “In her absence; mgmt will manage all social posting on behalf of Thee Hot Girl Coach.

Referring to her fans, the message added: “Thee Hotties; lead a brave resistance in anticipation for the return of their Fearless Captain!”

On Twitter, Megan said only: “I’ll be back when it’s time.”

The 26-year-old rapper dropped an EP last March and her debut album Good News in November and was featured on Cardi B’s smash “WAP” and the Maroon 5 hit “Beautiful Mistakes.”

Besides her Grammys – including Best New Artist – Megan also collected an American Music Award, MTV Video Music Award and People’s Choice Award and earned seven nominations for the upcoming iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Megan also made headlines when she was shot in a foot last July. Canada’s Tory Lanez was later charged with assault with a firearm.