Megan Thee Stallion Appears In Calvin Klein Campaign

Megan Thee Stallion is one of the faces of the Calvin Klein spring 2021 campaign, which debuted Wednesday.

The rap star appears along with actors Jacob Elordi and Anthony Ramos, singer Rina Sawayama and others.

Megan, 26, told Vogue she used to dream about modelling for the brand.

“In high school, I would definitely wear my pants a little low sometimes, so that people could see my Calvin Klein underwear,” she recalled. “And to be a part of it now as Megan Thee Stallion, I'm like, ‘wow, things really come full circle.’

“I told myself I'd be on a Calvin Klein billboard and that actually happened. I'm so grateful.”

Calvin Klein has previously featured Canadian pop stars Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes as models.