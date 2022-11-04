Megan Thee Stallion Appears To Blast Drake: 'Stop Using My Shooting For Clout'

Drake has seemingly given his support to fellow Canadian rapper Tory Lanez – and Megan Thee Stallion is not impressed.

On “Circo Loco,” a track on Drake’s new collaborative album with 21 Savage, Her Loss, he raps: “This b**ch lie ‘bout getting shot but she still a stallion.” It’s a likely reference to the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion, for which Lanez stands accused (his trial begins at the end of this month).

“Stop using my shooting for clout,” Megan tweeted. “Since when tf is it cool to joke abt women getting shot ! You n****s especially RAP N****S ARE LAME! Ready to boycott bout shoes and clothes but dog pile on a black woman when she say one of y’all homeboys abused her.

“And when the mf facts come out remember all y’all hoe ass favourite rappers that stood behind a N***a that SHOT A FEMALE.”

Megan also tweeted: “People attack me y’all go for it, I defend myself now I’m doing too much … every time it never ends and this did NOT happen until I came out and said I got shot … y’all don’t fwd okay cool f**k it bye.”

Last month, a judge in Los Angeles ordered Lanez to remain under house arrest until his trial. Prosecutors had alleged that Lanez – an Ontario native whose real name is Daystar Peterson – violated the conditions of his bail in September by having an altercation with singer August Alsina in Chicago.

Lanez was charged in October 2020 with assault with a firearm and carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm in a vehicle. He faces a maximum sentence of 22 years and eight months in prison.

He pleaded not guilty.

This summer, Megan Thee Stallion made it clear what she hopes will happen to Lanez. “I want him to go to jail,” she told Rolling Stone. “I want him to go under the jail.”

In April, Megan told CBS Mornings she got into an argument with Lanez in the early morning hours of July 12, 2020 outside a house party in the Hollywood Hills. “He said ‘Dance b**ch!’ and he start shooting and I'm just like, 'Oh my god.' He shot a couple of times,” she alleged.

Megan suffered injuries to her feet.