Megan Thee Stallion Close To Earning Degree

Megan Thee Stallion said this week she is on track to get her university degree.

Responding to a since-deleted tweet, the rap star – who just turned 26 – revealed she will graduate in the fall and plans to “open my facility.” (Megan has previously vowed to open an assisted-living facility.)

In a follow-up tweet, she wrote: “They swore I wasn’t [going to] get that degree… SIKE.”

Megan told People last year she was taking online courses at Texas Southern University to earn a bachelor’s degree in health administration.

“I’m doing it for me, but I’m also doing it for the women in my family who made me who I am today,” she explained.

Before finding fame as a rapper, Megan attended Prairie View A&M University in Texas.

“I really wanted to be an administrator over a hospital, but I knew I still wanted to be Megan Thee Stallion,” she told People. “I was like, ‘What can I do?’ I was like, ‘You know what, I’m gonna open an assisted-living facility and use the money that I make from rapping to open it. Then I’m gonna let my classmates run it.’”