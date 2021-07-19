Megan Thee Stallion Covers 'Sports Illustrated' Swimsuit Issue

Megan Thee Stallion was unveiled Monday as one of three women to appear on a cover of the 2021 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

“Thee first female rapper on the cover,” Megan wrote on Instagram. “I want to thank all the strong women in my life who inspired me to love my body and live my best hot girl life. It means the world to me to be on this cover DREAM COME TRUE!!”

The 26-year-old rap star – who models a bikini from her Fashion Nova collection – is only the second music artist to grace the cover of the popular annual issue after Beyoncé in 2007.

Sports Illustrated is also publishing covers featuring tennis star Naomi Osaka and transgender model Leyna Bloom.

"If there's one thing that our cover models have in common, it's that they don't have one thing in common," said editor-in-chief MJ Day, in a release. "They look different, have different upbringings, have different passions and inspirations. But each is a reminder that beauty comes in many forms."

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue hits newsstands later this week.