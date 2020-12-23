Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Miley Cyrus Added To NYE Show

Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Miley Cyrus will perform on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest, it was announced Tuesday.

The three artists, as well as Nelly, will appear in segments pre-taped in Los Angeles and hosted by Ciara.

Previously announced performers who will be in New York City’s Times Square – which will be closed to the public due to COVID-19 – are Jennifer Lopez, Billy Porter and Cyndi Lauper and country singer Jimmie Allen.

Last year's Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest featured BTS and Post Malone in Times Square. In 2017, Mariah Carey went viral after fumbling her way through “Auld Lang Syne,” “Emotions” and “We Belong Together.”

“2020 has been a trying year for the world,” said Seacrest, who is returning as host for the 16th time, in a release. “We look forward to making sure it's a night for everyone to remember.”