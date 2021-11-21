Megan Thee Stallion Drops Out Of American Music Awards

Megan Thee Stallion announced on Saturday that she has pulled out of the American Music Awards due to “an unexpected personal matter.”

The rapper was scheduled to perform the “Butter” remind with BTS during Sunday night’s show.

“I was so excited to go to the @AMAs and perform with [BTS], but due to an unexpected personal matter, I can no longer attend,” Megan Thee Stallion tweeted. “I’m so sad! I really can’t wait to hit the stage with my guys and perform [“Butter”] real soon!”

Megan did not share details but fans are speculating she is still shaken by the murder of her friend and "RNB" collaborator, rapper Young Dolph, last Wednesday.

Following news of his death, Megan tweeted: “I am sooo sick rn I am in disbelief! … Rest In Peace to my friend a true legend dolph.” On Instagram she shared: “Everybody that know me knows I play this man music EVERY DAY ! He was so genuine so real so kind to me…”

BTS will perform “Butter” without Megan on the AMAs and will also share the stage with Coldplay to perform their collaboration “My Universe.”

The AMAs, hosted by Cardi B, air Sunday night on CTV (whose parent company owns this website).