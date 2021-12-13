Megan Thee Stallion Graduates From Texas Southern University

Megan Thee Stallion graduated Saturday from Texas Southern University’s College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences with a bachelor’s degree in health administration.

The 26-year-old, whose real name is Megan Pete, was beaming as she picked up her certificate at a commencement ceremony while wearing a bedazzled mortarboard emblazoned with “Real Hot Girl Sh*t.”

“Meg Thee Graduate,” she captioned a set of photos on Instagram from her special day. “I know my parents are looking down on me so proud … Thank you everyone for all the love today.”

On Friday, she wrote in an Instagram post: “I want y’all to remember that you can do whatever you wanna do and be whoever you wanna be, cause look at me!”

The Grammy-winning superstar, who took online courses, has said she plans to open an assisted-living facility. “I really wanted to be an administrator over a hospital, but I knew I still wanted to be Megan Thee Stallion," she told People last year. I was like, ‘What can I do?’ I was like, ‘You know what, I’m gonna open an assisted-living facility and use the money that I make from rapping to open it. Then I’m gonna let my classmates run it.’”

She also helped set up The Megan Fund, which will provide scholarships.

Among those offering congratulations was Cardi B, who wrote in an Instagram Story: "I know your momma proud of you. You got people emotional over here."