Megan Thee Stallion Is Top Winner At 2021 BET Awards
Megan Thee Stallion was the big winner at the 2021 BET Awards on Sunday.
In addition to being named Best Female Hip Hop Artist, the rap star won for her Cardi B collaboration “WAP” (Collaboration and Video of the Year) and for her “Savage” remix ft. Beyoncé (Viewers’ Choice Award).
Bruno Mars shared his BET Awards with Anderson .Paak (Silk Sonic was named Group of the Year) and Florent Déchard (Video Director of the Year) went to the pair for “Leave the Door Open.”)
Canada was repped by nominees Drake, The Weeknd and Tory Lanez, but all three came up empty.
During the show, Queen Latifah accepted the Lifetime Achievement Award. “I want to thank BET for creating an outlet for beautiful Blackness to thrive, to shine,” she said.
Check out the winners and nominees below:
Album of the Year
After Hours– The Weeknd
Blame It On Baby– DaBaby
Good News– Megan Thee Stallion
Heaux Tales– Jazmine Sullivan *WINNER
King’s Disease– Nas
Ungodly Hour– Chloe X Halle
Best Collaboration
Cardi B f/ Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP” *WINNER
DaBaby f/ Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”
DJ Khaled f/ Drake – “Popstar”
Jack Harlow f/ DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne – “What’s Poppin” (Remix)
Megan Thee Stallion f/ DaBaby – “Cry Baby”
Pop Smoke f/ Lil Baby & DaBaby – “For the Night”
Best Female R&B / Pop Artist
Beyoncé
H.E.R. * WINNER
Jazmine Sullivan
Jhené Aiko
Summer Walker
SZA
Best Male R&B / Pop Artist
6lack
Anderson .Paak
Chris Brown *WINNER
Giveon
Tank
The Weeknd
Best New Artist
Coi Leray
Flo Milli
Giveon * WINNER
Jack Harlow
Latto
Pooh Shiesty
Best Group
21 Savage & Metro Boomin
Chloe X Halle
Chris Brown & Young Thug
City Girls
Migos
Silk Sonic * WINNER
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Cardi B
Coi Leray
Doja Cat
Megan Thee Stallion *WINNER
Latto
Saweetie
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
DaBaby
Drake
J. Cole
Jack Harlow
Lil Baby *WINNER
Pop Smoke
BET Her Award
Alicia Keys f/ Khalid – “So Done”
Brandy f/ Chance The Rapper – “Baby Mama”
Bri Steves – “Anti Queen”
Chloe X Halle – “Baby Girl”
Ciara f/ Ester Dean – “Rooted”
SZA – “Good Days” *WINNER
Best International Act
Aya Nakamura (France)
Burna Boy (Nigeria) *WINNER
Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)
Emicida (Brazil)
Headie One (Uk)
Wizkid (Nigeria)
Young T & Bugsey (Uk)
Youssoupha (France)
Viewer’s Choice Award
Cardi B f/ Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”
Chris Brown & Young Thug – “Go Crazy”
DaBaby f/ Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”
DJ Khaled f/ Drake – “Popstar”
Drake f/ Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”
Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”
Megan Thee Stallion f/ Beyoncé – “Savage” (Remix) *WINNER
Silk Sonic – “Leave the Door Open”
Video of the Year
Cardi B – “Up”
Cardi B f/ Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP” * WINNER
Chloe X Halle – “Do It”
Chris Brown & Young Thug – “Go Crazy”
Drake f/ Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”
Silk Sonic – “Leave the Door Open”
Video Director of the Year
Benny Boom
Bruno Mars And Florent Déchard *WINNER
Cole Bennett
Colin Tilley
Dave Meyers
Hype Williams
