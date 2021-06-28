Megan Thee Stallion Is Top Winner At 2021 BET Awards

Megan Thee Stallion was the big winner at the 2021 BET Awards on Sunday.

In addition to being named Best Female Hip Hop Artist, the rap star won for her Cardi B collaboration “WAP” (Collaboration and Video of the Year) and for her “Savage” remix ft. Beyoncé (Viewers’ Choice Award).

Bruno Mars shared his BET Awards with Anderson .Paak (Silk Sonic was named Group of the Year) and Florent Déchard (Video Director of the Year) went to the pair for “Leave the Door Open.”)

Canada was repped by nominees Drake, The Weeknd and Tory Lanez, but all three came up empty.

During the show, Queen Latifah accepted the Lifetime Achievement Award. “I want to thank BET for creating an outlet for beautiful Blackness to thrive, to shine,” she said.

Check out the winners and nominees below:

Album of the Year

After Hours– The Weeknd

Blame It On Baby– DaBaby

Good News– Megan Thee Stallion

Heaux Tales– Jazmine Sullivan *WINNER

King’s Disease– Nas

Ungodly Hour– Chloe X Halle

Best Collaboration

Cardi B f/ Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP” *WINNER

DaBaby f/ Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”

DJ Khaled f/ Drake – “Popstar”

Jack Harlow f/ DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne – “What’s Poppin” (Remix)

Megan Thee Stallion f/ DaBaby – “Cry Baby”

Pop Smoke f/ Lil Baby & DaBaby – “For the Night”

Best Female R&B / Pop Artist

Beyoncé

H.E.R. * WINNER

Jazmine Sullivan

Jhené Aiko

Summer Walker

SZA

Best Male R&B / Pop Artist

6lack

Anderson .Paak

Chris Brown *WINNER

Giveon

Tank

The Weeknd

Best New Artist

Coi Leray

Flo Milli

Giveon * WINNER

Jack Harlow

Latto

Pooh Shiesty

Best Group

21 Savage & Metro Boomin

Chloe X Halle

Chris Brown & Young Thug

City Girls

Migos

Silk Sonic * WINNER

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B

Coi Leray

Doja Cat

Megan Thee Stallion *WINNER

Latto

Saweetie

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

DaBaby

Drake

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

Lil Baby *WINNER

Pop Smoke

BET Her Award

Alicia Keys f/ Khalid – “So Done”

Brandy f/ Chance The Rapper – “Baby Mama”

Bri Steves – “Anti Queen”

Chloe X Halle – “Baby Girl”

Ciara f/ Ester Dean – “Rooted”

SZA – “Good Days” *WINNER

Best International Act

Aya Nakamura (France)

Burna Boy (Nigeria) *WINNER

Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

Emicida (Brazil)

Headie One (Uk)

Wizkid (Nigeria)

Young T & Bugsey (Uk)

Youssoupha (France)

Viewer’s Choice Award

Cardi B f/ Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

Chris Brown & Young Thug – “Go Crazy”

DaBaby f/ Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”

DJ Khaled f/ Drake – “Popstar”

Drake f/ Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”

Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”

Megan Thee Stallion f/ Beyoncé – “Savage” (Remix) *WINNER

Silk Sonic – “Leave the Door Open”

Video of the Year

Cardi B – “Up”

Cardi B f/ Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP” * WINNER

Chloe X Halle – “Do It”

Chris Brown & Young Thug – “Go Crazy”

Drake f/ Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”

Silk Sonic – “Leave the Door Open”

Video Director of the Year

Benny Boom

Bruno Mars And Florent Déchard *WINNER

Cole Bennett

Colin Tilley

Dave Meyers

Hype Williams