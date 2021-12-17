Megan Thee Stallion, Jonas Brothers Cancel Performances Due To COVID-19
Megan Thee Stallion and the Jonas Brothers pulled out of Thursday’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in Atlanta due to positive COVID-19 test results on their teams.
“We learned a few members on my team have been exposed to COVID,” read a tweet from Megan Thee Stallion. “While I tested negative today, I’m not feeling well, and as a safety precaution, I won’t be able to perform at Jingle Ball in Atlanta.
“I’m extremely disappointed to let my hotties down. Hoping to feel better tomorrow.”
Megan is scheduled to be in the line-up for the Jingle Ball in Miami on Sunday night.
An Instagram Story from the Jonas Brothers explained: “A member in our production crew has tested positive for COVID-19. As a safety precaution and for the health of the rest of our crew, unfortunately we won’t be able to perform … We are extremely disappointed that we can’t be there with our fans in Atlanta.”
Last week, Doja Cat pulled out of Jingle Ball in Atlanta – and in five other cities – after testing positive for COVID-19.
The Jingle Ball went ahead with performances by Black Eyed Peas, Big Time Rush, Monsta X, Bazzi, Dixie D’Amelio, Tai Verdes and Canada’s Tate McRae.
