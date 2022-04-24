Megan Thee Stallion Opens Up About 2020 Shooting

Megan Thee Stallion tearfully recalled how she feared for her life as Canadian rapper Tory Lanez allegedly opened fire at her during an argument in the summer of 2020.

“I didn't even want to move. I didn't want to move too quick, ‘cause I'm like, ‘Oh my god, if I take the wrong step, I don't know if he could shoot something that's super important, I don't know if he could shoot me and kill me,’” she told Gayle King in an interview airing Monday on CBS Mornings.

“I was really scared ‘cause I had never been shot at before.”

Megan said she got into an argument with Lanez in the early morning hours of July 12, 2020 outside a house party in the Hollywood Hills.

“It was an argument because I was ready to go and everybody else wasn't ready to go,” she said. “But… I never put my hands on anybody, I never raised my voice too loud. This was one of them times where it shouldn't have got this crazy.

"So, I get out the car and it's like, everything happens so fast. And all I hear is this man screaming. He said ‘Dance b**ch!’ and he start shooting and I'm just like, 'Oh my god.' He shot a couple of times.”

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department, responding to a 911 call, stopped a vehicle and noticed one of Megan’s feet was bleeding. According to reports at the time, she initially blamed broken glass for her injury.

Lanez was arrested at the scene and charged with carrying a concealed weapon. He posted $35,000 U.S. bail and was several hours later, according to public records.

Several days after the incident, Megan posted a statement on social media in which she admitted she “suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me.”

Megan did not named Lanez as the alleged shooter until Aug. 20, when she said during an Instagram Live: “Yes … Tory shot me. You shot me and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying and s**t.”

She explained that she didn’t initially tell police about the shooting because she feared how officers would react to an armed Black man in the vehicle. “I tried to save [Lanez]. Even though he tried to shoot me, I tried to spare him,” said Megan. “He not in jail because I didn’t tell the [police] what happened as soon as it happened and I should have. I’m smart. I didn’t have to spare [Lanez] … but I did. But I’m done.”

In October 2020, Lanez – a Brampton, Ont. native and Florida resident whose real name is Daystar Peterson – was charged with assault with a firearm and carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm. He pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial. Lanez faces up to 22 years and eight months in prison.

Earlier this month, Lanez was taken into custody in a Los Angeles courtroom and held for several hours after a judge ruled that he violated protective orders stemming from the charges. Judge David Herriford found that Lanez violated court orders preventing him from contacting Megan or discussing any discovery in the case with outside parties and increased Lanez’s bail from $250,000 to $350,000 U.S.

(Last August, Lanez's bail went up by $60,000 U.S. when he was found guilty of violating a court order by attending a music festival where Megan performed.)