Megan Thee Stallion's Ex-Friend Takes Stand At Tory Lanez Trial

Megan Thee Stallions’s former friend Kelsey Harris testified Wednesday that she did not see Tory Lanez shoot Megan.

This was not what she said in an interview with prosecutors that was recorded and played for jurors. In it, she said she saw Lanez aim the gun “straight but always in a downward direction toward Megan.”

Harris, according to reports, said she was “not truthful” in the interview and said the night of the incident was “a blur” and everyone involved was “under the influence.”

She told jurors: “I don’t care to be here today … I just don’t want to be here.”

Harris testified on the third day of the trial of Lanez, the Ontario native whose real name is Daystar Peterson. He stands accused of assault with a firearm, carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm and discharging a firearm with gross negligence in connection to the July 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion.

The 30-year-old has pleaded not guilty. If convicted, Lanez – who lives in Florida – faces a sentence of up to 22 years and eight months behind bars as well as deportation.

Lanez’s lawyer suggested in his opening statement that it was Harris who opened fire at Megan – a claim Harris dismissed as “ridiculous” on Wednesday.

As Megan had testified on Tuesday, Harris recalled there were heated arguments in the SUV as she, Megan and Lanez were driven away from a party at Kylie Jenner’s house.

“There was so much going back and forth, name calling (between) me and Megan, Tory and Megan, Tory and Me, Megan and Tory,” she said.

In her testimony the day before, Megan said she asked to be let out of the vehicle – but quickly realized it wasn't a good idea to get out because she was wearing a thong bikini "and I look crazy, and if anybody sees me walking down the street like this, it’s going to be bad for me."

Back inside the SUV, she and Lanez swapped insults about their music careers. “Tory was basically telling me I wasn’t s**t, and I said, ‘Actually, You ain’t s**t. This is where you at in your career. This is where you at with your music.’ And I feel like that really rubbed him the wrong way," she testified. "He kept yelling and cursing."

Megan asked again to be let out of the vehicle and, as she began walking away, Lanez yelled “Dance, bitch!” and shot at her in the feet. “I’m in shock. I’m scared," she recalled. "I hear the gun going off, and I can’t believe he’s shooting at me. He was holding the gun, pointing it at me."

Megan said she crawled to a nearby driveway and saw a lot of blood. With everyone in shock, they got back into the car and drove off, with Megan trying to stop the bleeding using towels.

She testified that Lanez immediately begged her not to report the shooting. "He’s saying, ‘Please don’t say anything. I’ll give y’all a million dollars. I can’t go to jail. I already got caught with a gun before.'"

Harris is scheduled to be back on the witness stand on Thursday.