Megan Thee Stallion Set To Star In Musical Comedy

Megan Thee Stallion is joining Nathan Lane, Bowen Yang and Megan Mullaly in a new movie musical comedy, F*cking Identical Twins.

The 27-year-old rap star is making her big screen acting debut.

F*cking Identical Twins stars comedians Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharp and is based on their 2014 two-man stage show about business adversaries who realize they are twin brothers and then hatch a plan to get their divorced parents back together.

The movie will feature original songs by Jackson and Sharp with composer Karl Saint Lucy.

Filming is already underway with director Larry Charles.

Megan Thee Stallion is also reportedly set to star in The Best Man Wedding, the third feature in the The Best Man series.