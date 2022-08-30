Megan Thee Stallion Shot A Cameo In Marvel Series

Megan Thee Stallion will appear in an upcoming episode of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, it was announced Monday.

The 27-year-old rap star shot a cameo last summer for the streaming series, which stars Canada’s Tatiana Maslany in the titular role.

Megan Thee Stallion appears in an episode in which lawyer Augustus Pugliese (Josh Segarra) represents a man who is being catfished by someone pretending to be her.

The first two episodes of She-Hulk were added to Disney+ in August and the remaining five will be rolled out between Sept. 1 and Oct. 13.

The rapper appeared in a recent episode of the series P-Valley (available in Canada on Crave) and will make her big screen debut in the forthcoming comedy F**king Identical Twins.