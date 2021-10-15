Megan Thee Stallion Teams Up With Popeyes

Megan Thee Stallion has partnered with Popeyes on a new sauce and a collection of limited edition merchandise.

The “Megan Thee Stallion Hottie Sauce” will be available at Popeyes restaurants around the world beginning Oct. 19. Described in a release as having “a sweet, yet bold flavour with a hint of spice,” the sauce is made with honey, cider vinegar and Aleppo pepper.

The Popeyes x Megan Thee Stallion merch collection will be unveiled in three phases this month and next beginning at 12 noon ET on Oct. 19 at TheeHottieSauce.com. It includes bikinis, long sleeve shirts, hats, tumblers and Popeyes chicken tenders plush dog toys.

The Grammy-winning rap star’s deal with Popeyes includes ownership of new franchises.

“I’m appreciative of Popeyes commitment to empowering Black women and look forward to opening Popeyes restaurants,” Megan said, in a release. “Teaming up with Popeyes is such a milestone in my journey and evolution as an entrepreneur. I’ve always been a fan of the Popeyes brand.”

Popeyes, which has over 3,300 locations worldwide, is part of Toronto-based Restaurant Brands International, parent company of Tim Horton’s and Burger King.

Last month, Canadian rap star Drake announced an investment in Dave’s Hot Chicken, a chain with about two dozen locations – including three in his hometown, Toronto. In August, Taco Bell announced a partnership with Lil Nas X.