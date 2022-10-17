Megan Thee Stallion Tells Fans: 'I Really Gotta Take A Break'

Megan Thee Stallion told her fans on Friday that she is taking some time off.

“Hotties im really sorry but after SNL I really gotta take a break,” the rap star tweeted. “I’m so tired, physically and emotionally.”

It won’t be a long break. The 27-year-old, who was both host and musical guest on SNL, is scheduled to do a five-city tour of Australia between Nov. 26 and Dec. 4 and will perform at LA3C Festival in Los Angeles on Dec. 10.

Megan will surely be taking the stand at the trial of Canadian rapper Tory Lanez, who is accused of shooting her in the foot in 2020. It is scheduled to begin on Dec. 9 in Los Angeles. (Lanez, who has pleaded not guilty, faces a maximum of nearly 23 years behind bars if convicted.)

During her SNL monologue, Megan seemingly hinted at the case. "I do pride myself on being an open book," she said. "So with that being said, I would like to address a certain incident that I'm sure is on everybody's mind…

“No, I do not know why Popeyes took the Hottie Sauce off the menu. And hotties, if you want the sauce back, you gotta take that up with the Popeyes lady, not me. Alright?” (Megan announced a partnership with the Toronto-based chain last year.)

Megan, who released her sophomore studio album Traumazine in August, recently shot scenes for the forthcoming comedy F**king Identical Twins.

While in New York City prepping for her SNL appearance, Megan’s L.A. home was burglarized. On Twitter, she wrote: “Material things can be replaced but I’m glad everyone is safe.”