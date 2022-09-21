Megan Thee Stallion To Host, Perform On 'SNL'

Megan Thee Stallion will do double duty on an upcoming episode of Saturday Night Live, it was announced Tuesday.

The rap star will be both host and musical guest on Oct. 15.

Megan Thee Stallion’s SNL appearance comes on the heels of her hilarious cameo in an episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and ahead of her role in the musical comedy F**king Identical Twins, which also stars SNL’s Bowen Yang.

Megan Thee Stallion made her SNL debut in October 2019 when she joined host and musical guest Chance the Rapper on “Handsome.” She returned as musical guest for the Season 46 premiere in 2020.

This will be her first time hosting and she joins a long list of music stars who have done double duty on the show – including, most recently, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Nick Jonas, Harry Styles and Halsey.

The new season of SNL will kick off on Oct. 1 with host Miles Teller and musical guest Kendrick Lamar followed by Brendan Gleeson as host and Willow as musical guest.

Lamar was musical guest in 2013 and 2014 and appeared on the show with Anderson .Paak in 2018.