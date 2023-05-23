Megan Thee Stallion Unveils Wax Figures

Megan Thee Stallion fans will soon be able to get up close to her in two U.S. cities.

The rap star last week unveiled a pair of wax figures created for Madame Tussauds. They will be on display beginning June 1 at the New York City and Las Vegas locations of the popular tourist attraction.

“I feel like people always ask me when was the moment you knew you were famous? This is the moment,” Megan said, in a release. “There are two versions of me in the most famous wax museum on the planet. Like who am I?!? Them!”

One of the figures was inspired by the cover of Megan’s 2020 album Good News and the other shows her in a diamanté bikini, choker and cowboy hat.

According to Madame Tussauds, it took nearly 20 artists six months to create the statues after taking more than 200 measurements. Eyebrows and eyelashes were fashioned using real human hair.

“I honesty wanted to kiss myself,” Megan joked on social media this past weekend. “Hotties we are officially legendary.”