Megan Thee Stallion Wants Tory Lanez Behind Bars

Megan Thee Stallion is clear about what she hopes will happen to Canada’s Tory Lanez if he is convicted of shooting her two years ago.

“I want him to go to jail,” she said in a new interview with Rolling Stone. “I want him to go under the jail.”

Lanez, an Ontario native whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was charged in October 2020 with assault with a firearm and carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm in a vehicle. He faces a maximum sentence of 22 years and eight months in prison.

Lanez pleaded not guilty. His trial is scheduled to begin in September.

In April, Megan told CBS Mornings she got into an argument with Lanez in the early morning hours of July 12, 2020 outside a house party in the Hollywood Hills. “He said ‘Dance b**ch!’ and he start shooting and I'm just like, 'Oh my god.' He shot a couple of times,” she alleged.

Megan suffered injuries to her feet.

The rap star told Rolling Stone she thought she had “a real connection” with Lanez. “I never put my hands on this man,” she said. “I never did anything to him. There was an argument. People argue every day. Friends argue every day.”