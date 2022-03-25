Meghan Patrick Among Top Nominees At CMAOntario Awards
With six nominations each, Meghan Patrick and Robyn Ottolini lead the way at the 10th annual CMAOntario Awards.
Both are competing in top categories like Single of the Year, Album of the Year and Female Artist of the Year.
Group or Duo of the Year nominees include Blue Rodeo and The Reklaws.
Ottolini will co-host the CMAOntario Awards on June 5 in London with Jason McCoy. Canadian country music icon Carroll Baker and music journalist Larry Delaney will be honoured with the Impact Award, which recognizes people who have “left an enduring and indelibly positive footprint on the landscape of country music in Ontario.”
Pure Country in Ottawa, Kingston and Orillia are nominated in the Radio Station of the Year categories.
Check out the nominations:
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
“Cool About It” – Meghan Patrick
“Playing Favourites” – Genevieve Fisher
“Relationship Goals” – Steven Lee Olsen
“Shotgun Rider” – Tebey
“Trust Issues” – Robyn Ottolini
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Campfire Troubadour – Tim Hicks
Free – Elyse Saunders
Heart on My Glass – Meghan Patrick
Honkytonk Revival – Jade Eagleson
The But I’m Not Always Sad Either EP – Robyn Ottolini
SONGWRITER(S) OF THE YEAR
Cory Marks, Kevin Churko, Kane Churko – “Blame It On The Double” recorded by Cory Marks ft. Tyler Connolly & Jason Hook
Meghan Patrick, Cary Barlowe, Corey Crowder – “Cool About It” recorded by Meghan Patrick
Robyn Ottolini, Jesse Slack – “Tell You Everything” recorded by Robyn Ottolini
Steven Lee Olsen, Brandon Day, Ava Suppelsa – “Relationship Goals” recorded by Steven Lee Olsen
Stuart Walker, Jenna Walker, Gavin Slate, Travis Wood – “More Drinkin’ than Fishin’” recorded by Jade Eagleson
FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Genevieve Fisher
Kelsi Mayne
Meghan Patrick
Robyn Ottolini
Sacha
MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Cory Marks
David Boyd Janes
Jade Eagleson
Jason Blaine
Tim Hicks
GROUP OR DUO OF THE YEAR
Blue Rodeo
Buck Twenty
River Town Saints
The Abrams
The Reklaws
ROOTS ARTIST OR GROUP OF THE YEAR
Emily Clair
Mackenzie Leigh Meyer
The Abrams
The Redhill Valleys
The Western Swing Authority
FRANCOPHONE ARTIST OR GROUP OF THE YEAR
Gabrielle Goulet
Kristine St-Pierre
Les Rats d’Swompe
Reney Ray
Vincent Bishop
RISING STAR AWARD
Alli Walker
Graham Scott Fleming
Nate Haller
Sacha
Shae Dupuy
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
“Cool About It” – Meghan Patrick
“F-150” – Robyn Ottolini
“More Drinkin’ than Fishin’” – Jade Eagleson
“Song of the Summer” - Tebey ft. Una Healy
“Sunshine State of Mind” – Elyse Saunders
FANS’ CHOICE
Andrew Hyatt
Jade Eagleson
James Barker Band
Meghan Patrick
Robyn Ottolini
Tebey
The Reklaws
Tim Hicks
RECORD PRODUCER(S) OF THE YEAR
Erik Fintelman and Mark Schroor – Robyn Ottolini
J. Richard Hutt – Colin Amey, Dayna Shereck, Jamie Warren, Rebekah Stevens, Sean Hogan, Tianna Woods
Jeff Dalziel – Aaron Allen, David Boyd Janes, Mackenzie Leigh Meyer, New Moon Junction
Tebey Ottoh and Danick Dupelle – Tebey
The Agenda – Graham Scott Fleming
MUSIC INDUSTRY PERSON OF THE YEAR
AJ Astle, Roadhouse Productions
Dave Woods, In the Country
Hendrik Pape, Soundcheck Entertainment
Samantha Pickard, Strut Entertainment
Steve Coady, Warner Music Canada
