Meghan Patrick Among Top Nominees At CMAOntario Awards

With six nominations each, Meghan Patrick and Robyn Ottolini lead the way at the 10th annual CMAOntario Awards.

Both are competing in top categories like Single of the Year, Album of the Year and Female Artist of the Year.

Group or Duo of the Year nominees include Blue Rodeo and The Reklaws.

Ottolini will co-host the CMAOntario Awards on June 5 in London with Jason McCoy. Canadian country music icon Carroll Baker and music journalist Larry Delaney will be honoured with the Impact Award, which recognizes people who have “left an enduring and indelibly positive footprint on the landscape of country music in Ontario.”

Pure Country in Ottawa, Kingston and Orillia are nominated in the Radio Station of the Year categories.

Check out the nominations:

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

“Cool About It” – Meghan Patrick

“Playing Favourites” – Genevieve Fisher

“Relationship Goals” – Steven Lee Olsen

“Shotgun Rider” – Tebey

“Trust Issues” – Robyn Ottolini

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Campfire Troubadour – Tim Hicks

Free – Elyse Saunders

Heart on My Glass – Meghan Patrick

Honkytonk Revival – Jade Eagleson

The But I’m Not Always Sad Either EP – Robyn Ottolini

SONGWRITER(S) OF THE YEAR

Cory Marks, Kevin Churko, Kane Churko – “Blame It On The Double” recorded by Cory Marks ft. Tyler Connolly & Jason Hook

Meghan Patrick, Cary Barlowe, Corey Crowder – “Cool About It” recorded by Meghan Patrick

Robyn Ottolini, Jesse Slack – “Tell You Everything” recorded by Robyn Ottolini

Steven Lee Olsen, Brandon Day, Ava Suppelsa – “Relationship Goals” recorded by Steven Lee Olsen

Stuart Walker, Jenna Walker, Gavin Slate, Travis Wood – “More Drinkin’ than Fishin’” recorded by Jade Eagleson

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Genevieve Fisher

Kelsi Mayne

Meghan Patrick

Robyn Ottolini

Sacha

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Cory Marks

David Boyd Janes

Jade Eagleson

Jason Blaine

Tim Hicks

GROUP OR DUO OF THE YEAR

Blue Rodeo

Buck Twenty

River Town Saints

The Abrams

The Reklaws

ROOTS ARTIST OR GROUP OF THE YEAR

Emily Clair

Mackenzie Leigh Meyer

The Abrams

The Redhill Valleys

The Western Swing Authority

FRANCOPHONE ARTIST OR GROUP OF THE YEAR

Gabrielle Goulet

Kristine St-Pierre

Les Rats d’Swompe

Reney Ray

Vincent Bishop

RISING STAR AWARD

Alli Walker

Graham Scott Fleming

Nate Haller

Sacha

Shae Dupuy

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

“Cool About It” – Meghan Patrick

“F-150” – Robyn Ottolini

“More Drinkin’ than Fishin’” – Jade Eagleson

“Song of the Summer” - Tebey ft. Una Healy

“Sunshine State of Mind” – Elyse Saunders

FANS’ CHOICE

Andrew Hyatt

Jade Eagleson

James Barker Band

Meghan Patrick

Robyn Ottolini

Tebey

The Reklaws

Tim Hicks

RECORD PRODUCER(S) OF THE YEAR

Erik Fintelman and Mark Schroor – Robyn Ottolini

J. Richard Hutt – Colin Amey, Dayna Shereck, Jamie Warren, Rebekah Stevens, Sean Hogan, Tianna Woods

Jeff Dalziel – Aaron Allen, David Boyd Janes, Mackenzie Leigh Meyer, New Moon Junction

Tebey Ottoh and Danick Dupelle – Tebey

The Agenda – Graham Scott Fleming

MUSIC INDUSTRY PERSON OF THE YEAR

AJ Astle, Roadhouse Productions

Dave Woods, In the Country

Hendrik Pape, Soundcheck Entertainment

Samantha Pickard, Strut Entertainment

Steve Coady, Warner Music Canada