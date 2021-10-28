Meghan Patrick Debuts Cinematic 'Cool About It' Video

Canadian country star Meghan Patrick on Wednesday premiered what she has called “one of my favourite music videos I’ve ever shot.”

The “Cool About It” video was directed by Sean Hagwell, who helmed Patrick’s “Never Giving Up On You” video. The song comes from the 34-year-old singer’s third studio album, Heart on My Glass, which dropped in June.

“If a James Bond movie and Ocean’s 11 had a baby to a country song, it would be the video for ‘Cool About It,’” said Patrick, in a release. “I’m always striving to give my fans the unexpected, something more exciting than a glammed-up performance of the song.

“I also love finding ways to add more storyline to my songs and make it more of a mini movie than a music video.”

Patrick said Hagwell crafted “hands down the best we’ve ever made” and teased that they “may even have to do a sequel or prequel of this storyline for any subsequent singles off this record.”

Hagwell, in a release, said he was inspired by heist flicks like The Thomas Crown Affair. "After one listen through ‘Cool About It,’ I knew exactly what I wanted to do. What really got the ball rolling was her line, ‘Don’t blow my cover / We ain’t here together.’ Once we had that, the rest was easy.”

Watch the video below: