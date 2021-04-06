Meghan Patrick, Tim Hicks Up For CMAOntario Awards

Meghan Patrick and Tim Hicks are two of the leading nominees announced Tuesday for the 9th annual Country Music Association of Ontario Awards.

Both singers earned five noms, including Single and Music Video of the Year. Also nabbing five nominations is viral sensation Robyn Ottolini.

Pure Country stations in Ottawa, Peterborough, Pembroke and Orillia are nominated in Radio Station of the Year categories.

The CMAOntario Awards, hosted by Jason McCoy and Beverley Mahood, will be handed out on May 30 in a drive-in event at the Ancaster Fairgrounds.

Check out the nominations below:

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

“All I Can Do” - Buck Twenty

“F-150” - Robyn Ottolini

“Girls Like Me” - Meghan Patrick

“No Truck Song” - Tim Hicks

“Thank Her For That” - Owen Barney

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

All Woman - Nicole Rayy

Highway Mile - Aaron Allen

Jade Eagleson - Jade Eagleson

Love Wins - Kelly Prescott

The I'm Not Always Hilarious EP - Robyn Ottolini

SONGWRITER(S) OF THE YEAR

Callie McCullough, Scotty Kipfer – “After Midnight” (Callie McCullough)

Jamie Appleby, Owen Barney, Alyssa Reid, Dave Thomson, Mike Wise – “Thank Her For That” (Owen Barney)

Meghan Patrick, Jobe Fortner, Ryan Nelson – “Girls Like Me” (Meghan Patrick)

Robyn Ottolini, Mark Schroor, Erik Fintelman – “F-150” (Robyn Ottolini)

Tim Hicks, Bruce Wallace, Jeffrey Coplan – “No Truck Song” (Tim Hicks)

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Elyse Saunders

Kelsi Mayne

Meghan Patrick

Robyn Ottolini

Tianna Woods

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Aaron Allen

Andrew Hyatt

Darcy John

David Boyd Janes

Tim Hicks

GROUP OR DUO OF THE YEAR

Buck Twenty

Jess and Tay

The Abrams

The Reklaws

The Western Swing Authority

FRANCOPHONE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Kristine St-Pierre

Les Rats D’Swompe

Melissa Ouimet

Reney Ray

Stef Paquette

RISING STAR OF THE YEAR

Buck Twenty

Callie McCullough

Elyse Saunders

Robyn Ottolini

Sacha

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

“All I Can Do” - Buck Twenty

“Broken Boys” - Nicole Rayy

“Girls Like Me” - Meghan Patrick

“No Truck Song” - Tim Hicks

“Where I’m From” - The Reklaws

FANS’ CHOICE

Andrew Hyatt

Jade Eagleson

James Barker Band

Meghan Patrick

Steven Lee Olsen

Tebey

The Reklaws

Tim Hicks

RECORD PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

Dustin Olyan – Callie McCullough, Twin Kennedy, Mallory Johnson

Jeff Dalziel - Aaron Allen, David Boyd Janes, River Town Saints

Mark Schroor, Erik Fintelman - Robyn Ottolini, Alexa Goldie, Cory James Mitchell

J. Richard Hutt – Jamie Warren, Sean Hogan, Jessie T, Tianna Woods

Shawn Moore – Ben Hudson, Matt Teed, Emily Clair, Evan Farrell, Emily Kate

ROOTS ARTIST OR GROUP OF THE YEAR

Kelly Prescott

The Abrams

The Good Brothers

The Redhill Valleys

The Western Swing Authority