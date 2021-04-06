Meghan Patrick, Tim Hicks Up For CMAOntario Awards
Meghan Patrick and Tim Hicks are two of the leading nominees announced Tuesday for the 9th annual Country Music Association of Ontario Awards.
Both singers earned five noms, including Single and Music Video of the Year. Also nabbing five nominations is viral sensation Robyn Ottolini.
Pure Country stations in Ottawa, Peterborough, Pembroke and Orillia are nominated in Radio Station of the Year categories.
The CMAOntario Awards, hosted by Jason McCoy and Beverley Mahood, will be handed out on May 30 in a drive-in event at the Ancaster Fairgrounds.
Check out the nominations below:
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
“All I Can Do” - Buck Twenty
“F-150” - Robyn Ottolini
“Girls Like Me” - Meghan Patrick
“No Truck Song” - Tim Hicks
“Thank Her For That” - Owen Barney
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
All Woman - Nicole Rayy
Highway Mile - Aaron Allen
Jade Eagleson - Jade Eagleson
Love Wins - Kelly Prescott
The I'm Not Always Hilarious EP - Robyn Ottolini
SONGWRITER(S) OF THE YEAR
Callie McCullough, Scotty Kipfer – “After Midnight” (Callie McCullough)
Jamie Appleby, Owen Barney, Alyssa Reid, Dave Thomson, Mike Wise – “Thank Her For That” (Owen Barney)
Meghan Patrick, Jobe Fortner, Ryan Nelson – “Girls Like Me” (Meghan Patrick)
Robyn Ottolini, Mark Schroor, Erik Fintelman – “F-150” (Robyn Ottolini)
Tim Hicks, Bruce Wallace, Jeffrey Coplan – “No Truck Song” (Tim Hicks)
FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Elyse Saunders
Kelsi Mayne
Meghan Patrick
Robyn Ottolini
Tianna Woods
MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Aaron Allen
Andrew Hyatt
Darcy John
David Boyd Janes
Tim Hicks
GROUP OR DUO OF THE YEAR
Buck Twenty
Jess and Tay
The Abrams
The Reklaws
The Western Swing Authority
FRANCOPHONE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Kristine St-Pierre
Les Rats D’Swompe
Melissa Ouimet
Reney Ray
Stef Paquette
RISING STAR OF THE YEAR
Buck Twenty
Callie McCullough
Elyse Saunders
Robyn Ottolini
Sacha
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
“All I Can Do” - Buck Twenty
“Broken Boys” - Nicole Rayy
“Girls Like Me” - Meghan Patrick
“No Truck Song” - Tim Hicks
“Where I’m From” - The Reklaws
FANS’ CHOICE
Andrew Hyatt
Jade Eagleson
James Barker Band
Meghan Patrick
Steven Lee Olsen
Tebey
The Reklaws
Tim Hicks
RECORD PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
Dustin Olyan – Callie McCullough, Twin Kennedy, Mallory Johnson
Jeff Dalziel - Aaron Allen, David Boyd Janes, River Town Saints
Mark Schroor, Erik Fintelman - Robyn Ottolini, Alexa Goldie, Cory James Mitchell
J. Richard Hutt – Jamie Warren, Sean Hogan, Jessie T, Tianna Woods
Shawn Moore – Ben Hudson, Matt Teed, Emily Clair, Evan Farrell, Emily Kate
ROOTS ARTIST OR GROUP OF THE YEAR
Kelly Prescott
The Abrams
The Good Brothers
The Redhill Valleys
The Western Swing Authority
