Meghan Patrick Wins Big At CMAOntario Awards
Meghan Patrick was the big winner Sunday at the 10th CMAOntario Awards in London.
The country singer was named Female Artist of the Year and earned Album of the Year for Heart on my Glass. Patrick was also the winner of the Compass Award, which recognizes sales, streams, airplay and social media engagement.
Tim Hicks won Male Artist of the Year and the Fans’ Choice. During the show, he teamed up with Cory Marks on “Blame It On The Double.”
Single of the Year went to Tebey for “Shotgun Rider.”
The CMAOntario Awards, hosted by Jason McCoy and Robyn Ottolini, honoured Carroll Baker with the Impact Award. Performers Michelle Wright, Beverley Mahood, Stacey Lee Guse and Patricia Conroy paid tribute to the 73-year-old Nova Scotia native.
Orillia’s Pure Country 106 was named small market Radio Station of the Year at the CMAOntario Awards.
Check out some of the winners below:
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
“Shotgun Rider” – Tebey
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Heart on My Glass – Meghan Patrick
SONGWRITER(S) OF THE YEAR
Steven Lee Olsen, Brandon Day, Ava Suppelsa – “Relationship Goals” recorded by Steven Lee Olsen
FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Meghan Patrick
MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Tim Hicks
GROUP OR DUO OF THE YEAR
The Abrams
ROOTS ARTIST OR GROUP OF THE YEAR
The Western Swing Authority
FRANCOPHONE ARTIST OR GROUP OF THE YEAR
Reney Ray
RISING STAR AWARD
Nate Haller
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
“F-150” – Robyn Ottolini
FANS’ CHOICE
Tim Hicks
RECORD PRODUCER(S) OF THE YEAR
Erik Fintelman and Mark Schroor – Robyn Ottolini
COMPASS AWARD
Meghan Patrick
