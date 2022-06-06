Meghan Patrick Wins Big At CMAOntario Awards

Meghan Patrick was the big winner Sunday at the 10th CMAOntario Awards in London.

The country singer was named Female Artist of the Year and earned Album of the Year for Heart on my Glass. Patrick was also the winner of the Compass Award, which recognizes sales, streams, airplay and social media engagement.

Tim Hicks won Male Artist of the Year and the Fans’ Choice. During the show, he teamed up with Cory Marks on “Blame It On The Double.”

Single of the Year went to Tebey for “Shotgun Rider.”

The CMAOntario Awards, hosted by Jason McCoy and Robyn Ottolini, honoured Carroll Baker with the Impact Award. Performers Michelle Wright, Beverley Mahood, Stacey Lee Guse and Patricia Conroy paid tribute to the 73-year-old Nova Scotia native.

Orillia’s Pure Country 106 was named small market Radio Station of the Year at the CMAOntario Awards.

Check out some of the winners below:

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

“Shotgun Rider” – Tebey

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Heart on My Glass – Meghan Patrick

SONGWRITER(S) OF THE YEAR

Steven Lee Olsen, Brandon Day, Ava Suppelsa – “Relationship Goals” recorded by Steven Lee Olsen

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Meghan Patrick

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Tim Hicks

GROUP OR DUO OF THE YEAR

The Abrams

ROOTS ARTIST OR GROUP OF THE YEAR

The Western Swing Authority

FRANCOPHONE ARTIST OR GROUP OF THE YEAR

Reney Ray

RISING STAR AWARD

Nate Haller

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

“F-150” – Robyn Ottolini

FANS’ CHOICE

Tim Hicks

RECORD PRODUCER(S) OF THE YEAR

Erik Fintelman and Mark Schroor – Robyn Ottolini

COMPASS AWARD

Meghan Patrick