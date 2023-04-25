Meghan Trainor Apologizes For Comment About Teachers

Meghan Trainor has apologized for blurting out “f**k teachers” on a recent episode of her Workin’ On It podcast.

“It’s not how I feel,” the pop star insisted in a video message she shared on TikTok. “I was fired up because we were talking about how sending your kid to school here in America is so horrific. And what all of us have to go through, but especially teachers, is not normal and not okay.”

Trainor was having a conversation with husband Daryl Sabara and YouTube personality Trisha Paytas on the April 19 episode of the podcast when she made the comment. The singer said she “got angry” about specific teachers in their pasts, not all teachers.

“I love teachers, I fight for teachers. I think they have the hardest job and they are the most underpaid,” said Trainer, who has a two-year-old son and is expecting another.

“They’re the most unappreciated when they literally raise all of us. I don’t want to make excuses, I’m just so sorry. I am so sorry to any teachers who I made feel bad and I will remind myself that my words definitely could have a consequence and I will be more careful.”