Meghan Trainor Buys Encino Mansion

Meghan Trainor has forked out $6.6 million U.S. for a new home in the Encino neighbourhood of Los Angeles.

The 27-year-old, who is expecting a baby boy with her husband Daryl Sabara, will become a neighbour to Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and Selena Gomez.

The 9,000-square-foot home sits on 1.1 acres of land on Hayvenhurst Ave. and has six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. It boasts a plunge pool with waterslide and a two-level guesthouse. There is also a gym and recording studio.

Trainor bought the house from rapper TMG Fresh, whose father Wayne Jordan is a real estate developer. It was the site of a home invasion last December in which three armed suspects robbed TMG Fresh (aka Doug Jordan) and a friend of cash and jewelry.

Trainor currently has a $4.9 million U.S. home in Toluca Lake and a $1.7 million pad in Valley Village.