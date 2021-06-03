Meghan Trainor has shared more details about the frightening first moments of her son Riley’s life.

“It was one of those horror stories where he didn’t cry,” Trainor told Today. “He didn’t make noise when he came out. I was like, ‘’Why isn’t he crying?’ Then they told me he was having breathing issues. It was terrifying.”

Riley, a breech baby delivered by C-section on Feb. 8, was rushed into intensive care and put on a feeding tube. “I got to see him for one second before they took him away,” Trainor recalled. “That was probably the worst part.”

The 27-year-old pop star and first-time mom alluded to Riley’s health issues in an Instagram post on April 23. “We had a rocky start,” she captioned a TikTok video of his early hours.

Trainor told Today that she and husband Daryl Sabara were able to bring their son home after five days. “I’m biased, but he’s the smiliest, happiest baby,” she said.

Last November, Trainor told iHeartRadio Canada’s Shannon Burns about health concern early in her pregnancy. “I didn’t know… my mom had gestational diabetes for one month during her pregnancy,” she revealed.

“I was really close to getting it and I’m still petrified so I had to really focus on what I’m putting in my body and I got a trainer and I’m working out every other day and really scared and want to make sure everything’s smooth sailing.”