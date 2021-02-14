Meghan Trainor Welcomes Baby Boy

Meghan Trainor chose Valentine’s Day to share the news that she and husband Daryl Sabara welcomed son Riley last week.

“This sweet baby boy’s due date was today on Valentine’s Day,” the singer captioned a set of photos of the baby on Instagram. "We got to meet him Monday, Feb 8th! We are SO IN LOVE. Thank you @darylsabara for the best Valentine’s gift ever! Welcome to the world Riley!”

Sabara shared pics on his Instagram and wrote: ““@meghan_trainor you are my forever Valentine and I’m so beyond grateful for you bringing our son into the world.”

It is the first child for Trainor, 27, and Sabara, 28, who were married in 2018. They went public with the pregnancy last October.

In November, Trainor told iHeartRadio Canada’s Shannon Burns about a health issue she encountered.

“I didn’t know… my mom had gestational diabetes for one month during her pregnancy,” Trainor revealed. “I was really close to getting it and I’m still petrified so I had to really focus on what I’m putting in my body and I got a trainer and I’m working out every other day and really scared and want to make sure everything’s smooth sailing.”

As many as 20 percent of pregnant women develop gestional diabetes, according to Diabetes Canada. It typically develops in the second or third trimester and can cause problems for both mom and baby – but the risk is reduced through diet and activity.

“People were like, 'Eat whatever you want, live your best life, don’t workout, it’s not good for your core,” she recalled. “You have to workout your core because your abs can also split too soon and you have that open gap forever.”

Trainor said being pregnant taught her there are many “things nobody’s talking about" and she vowed: “I’m going to write a book. I’m going to help everyone.”