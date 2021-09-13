Mel B Will 'Make Sure' Spice Girls Reunion Happens

Will there be a reunion of all five original members of the Spice Girls in 2023? Scary Spice said Friday she will “make sure it happens.”

Appearing on UK talk show Steph’s Packed Lunch, Mel B said she is “always pushing to have a Spice Girls reunion” that includes Victoria Beckham (aka Posh Spice).

“We were kind of in talks last year, but then COVID hit, so that kind of pushed everyone's plans. But I think we're hopefully on the same page together — they're gonna kill me for saying this — but we're hoping, especially me, if it's got anything to do with me, which it will have, because I'm the driving force, and I'll make sure it happens, to tour in 2023.”

The Spice Girls, without Beckham, did a 13-date tour of the UK and Ireland in 2019.

In November, Mel B revealed in a filing with the Los Angeles Superior Court that she was facing bankruptcy. “I anticipate that it will be difficult to find work as an entertainer in these unprecedented times,” she wrote. “I have no idea how long it will be before I can work and the businesses can earn any significant further income.”