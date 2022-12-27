Mel C Pulls Out Of NYE Show In Poland

Spice Girls star Mel C announced Monday she has scrapped a New Year’s Eve performance in Poland due to “issues that do not align with communities I support.”

The 48-year-old English pop star, whose real name is Melanie Chisholm, was scheduled to be part of the New Year’s Eve Dreams show produced by Poland’s state broadcaster Telewizja Polska (TVP).

“In light of some issues that have been brought to my attention, that do not align with the communities I support, I’m afraid I will no longer be able to perform in Poland as planned on New Year’s Eve,” Chisholm wrote. “I hope to be back there very soon.”

Although she did not provide any specifics, it is believed Chisholm is referring to Poland’s treatment of LGBTQ+ people. The predominantly Catholic country does not have equal marriage or adoption rights and does not recognize gender changes without surgery. Some municipalities have designated themselves "LGBT-free zones."

TVP said it was “surprised to hear about the artist’s change of plans” and said Chisholm dropped out of the show “under the pressure of online comments.”

While many fans are commending Chisholm for taking a stand, some are pointing out that she previously appeared on TV in Malaysia and performed in Russia – countries with atrocious records on LGBTQ+ rights and freedoms. Still others are questioning the impact her decision will have.

"Why isn’t Mel C honest about the reason for cancelling? If it’s Poland’s bad treatment of LGBT+, the state won’t care – she’s only letting down her innocent fans," tweeted @hskensington. "Poland is a fantastic country, and Polish people are decent and friendly. Don’t punish them."