Mel C Renews Fans' Hope For Spice Girls Tour

Mel C continues to give Spice Girls fans hope that there will be another tour – and one that will include the U.S. and Canada.

“I really hope so,” the singer told Canada’s Howie Mandel during an episode of Ellen that aired on Monday. “We’re talking about it.”

Spice Girls – minus Victoria “Posh Spice” Beckham – did a 13-date tour of the UK and Ireland in 2019.

“It was best thing we’ve ever done, the creative was so incredible,” Mel C recalled. “We had the best time.”

Except for a performance at the closing ceremony of the 2012 Olympic Games in London, the Spice Girls have not performed with the original line-up since a pair of concerts in Toronto in February 2008.

Another tour, Mel C said, is something “we are talking about it constantly.” She added: “It was always a plan. We’ve gotta come back.”

During an appearance on a British talk show in September, Mel B said she is “always pushing to have a Spice Girls reunion” that includes Beckham.

“We're hoping – especially me, if it's got anything to do with me, which it will have, because I'm the driving force, and I'll make sure it happens – to tour in 2023.”