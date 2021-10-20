Mental Health Organization Declines Jamie Lynn Spears Donation Pledge

A non-profit organization in the U.S. dedicated to “end the stigma surrounding mental illness” is refusing to take any money from sales of a forthcoming memoir by Britney Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn Spears.

Virginia-based This Is My Brave announced via social media: “We have made the decision to decline the offer of receiving proceeds from the book sales.”

On Oct. 11, Jamie Lynn shared: “I’m so happy to announce that a portion of my book proceeds will be going to @thisismybrave, because I know how scary it can be to share personal struggles, especially if you don’t feel you have the support or a safe space to do so, and they are doing amazing work to support and encourage people as they bravely share their experiences.”

The organization bowed to pressure from the #FreeBritney movement, which has criticized Jamie Lynn’s memoir Things I Should Have Said – not out until Jan. 18, 2022.

In an Instagram post last week, Britney joked: “I’m thinking of releasing a book next year but I’m having issues coming up with a title so maybe my fans could help !!!! Option #1 … ‘S**t, I really don’t know’ Option #2 … ‘I really care what people think’ !!!!” What do you guys think ????”