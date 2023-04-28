Metalica Kicks Off 'M72 World Tour' In Amsterdam

Metallica kicked off the M72 World Tour on Thursday night in Amsterdam with the Master of Puppets instrumental track “Orion.”

Performing in-the-round inside the Johan Cruyff ArenA, the band delivered 16 tracks, including “Lux Æterna,” “Screaming Suicide” and “Sleepwalk My Life Away” from this month’s 72 Seasons.

Also on the setlist were Metallica favourites like “Nothing Else Matters,” “For Whom the Bell Tolls” and the show-closing “Master of Puppets.”

In a review for Kerrang, Sam Law described the show as “a neck-wrecking, goosebump-lifting classic set from heavy music’s greatest band.”

Metallica returns to the Amsterdam stadium on Saturday night.

When the M72 World Tour was announced in November, the band promised “two totally different set lists” and “a total of over 30 songs spanning our 40+ years of being lucky enough to make music.”

The tour comes to Montreal’s Olympic Stadium on Aug. 11 and 13, 2023 and to Edmonton’s Commonwealth Stadium on Aug. 23 and 25, 2024.