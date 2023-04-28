Metalica Kicks Off 'M72 World Tour' In Amsterdam
Metallica kicked off the M72 World Tour on Thursday night in Amsterdam with the Master of Puppets instrumental track “Orion.”
Performing in-the-round inside the Johan Cruyff ArenA, the band delivered 16 tracks, including “Lux Æterna,” “Screaming Suicide” and “Sleepwalk My Life Away” from this month’s 72 Seasons.
Also on the setlist were Metallica favourites like “Nothing Else Matters,” “For Whom the Bell Tolls” and the show-closing “Master of Puppets.”
Night 1 of this #NoRepeatWeekend here in Amsterdam! 🇳🇱 The #M72 World Tour has officially begun!#Metallica #M72Amsterdam #MetOnTour #DunlopPicks pic.twitter.com/EJmWCAf5ms— Metallica (@Metallica) April 27, 2023
In a review for Kerrang, Sam Law described the show as “a neck-wrecking, goosebump-lifting classic set from heavy music’s greatest band.”
Metallica returns to the Amsterdam stadium on Saturday night.
When the M72 World Tour was announced in November, the band promised “two totally different set lists” and “a total of over 30 songs spanning our 40+ years of being lucky enough to make music.”
The tour comes to Montreal’s Olympic Stadium on Aug. 11 and 13, 2023 and to Edmonton’s Commonwealth Stadium on Aug. 23 and 25, 2024.
First concert of the tour #metallica #amsterdam pic.twitter.com/YuszSOCO4b— miçikleta 🇦🇱 (@micikleta) April 28, 2023
New 'tallica production looks cool 🤘 #metinAMS #Metontour #Metallica #72seasons #Amsterdam #johancruijffarena pic.twitter.com/ZNcdIPpmZ3— Dawid Zwirecki (@Dawid_Zwirecki) April 27, 2023
#Metallica played an awesome show yesterday in Amsterdam!— Панк мÖй дед 💛💙 (@Punk_traveller) April 28, 2023
They hit 100 decibel, my apple watch told it could be harmful for my ears 😀
Guys who think it was too loud? #m72 #M72Amsterdam pic.twitter.com/Z5ITszPYEh
Metallica/ Amsterdam— Reverse_Angel (@Reverse__Angel) April 27, 2023
Orion pic.twitter.com/nVWhUB1B87
Artist Radio
Listen to music from Metallica