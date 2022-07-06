Metallica 'Beyond Psyched' To Be Part Of 'Stranger Things'

Metallica said Tuesday the band was “beyond psyched” about the way “Master of Puppets” was used in the finale of streaming series Stranger Things.

In the episode, Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) lures the “demobats” in the Upside Down by playing the title track of Metallica’s 1986 album.

“The way The Duffer Brothers have incorporated music into Stranger Things has always been next level, so we were beyond psyched for them to not only include ‘Master of Puppets’ in the show, but to have such a pivotal scene built around it,” read an Instagram post by Metallica. “We were all stoked to see the final result and when we did we were totally blown away... it’s so extremely well done, so much so, that some folks were able to guess the song just by seeing a few seconds of Joseph Quinn’s hands in the trailer!! How crazy cool is that?

“It’s an incredible honour to be such a big part of Eddie’s journey and to once again be keeping company with all of the other amazing artists featured in the show.”

In the closing credits, Tye Trujillo, the 17-year-old son of Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo, is credited in the episode for providing “additional guitar tracks.”

Robert Trujillo (who wasn’t in Metallica when the original was recorded ) shared on Instagram: “That’s my boy! Proud of ya Tye! Stranger Things finale shredding it on ‘Master of Puppets’ and big thanks to @kirkhammett on helping!”