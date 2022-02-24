Metallica Is (Almost) Coming To Toronto

Metallica is coming... well, almost to Toronto... this summer.

The band has announced a big show on Aug. 11 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, New York – less than a two-hour drive from Toronto – with special guests Greta Van Fleet and Ice Nine Kills.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on March 4 at 10 a.m.

It is the closest Metallica has been to Toronto since the band's WorldWired Tour touched down at Rogers Centre in July 2017.

Metallica also announced an Aug. 14 concert at PNC Park in Pittsburgh.

The band is spending most of 2022 performing outside North America, though it has a sold out concert in Las Vegas on Feb. 25 and festival sets in Napa and Boston in late May.