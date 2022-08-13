Metallica's James Hetfield Split From Wife: Report

Metallica frontman James Hetfield and his wife Francesca separated earlier this year after 25 years of marriage, according to a report late Friday.

TMZ cited unnamed “sources close to the former couple” as saying the 59-year-old singer filed for divorce in Colorado.

Rumours about Hetfield's marital status have circulated online since last December, when fans noticed Hetfield was not wearing a wedding ring at Metallica's 40th anniversary concerts.

There has been no comment from Hetfield or his reps.

It was the first marriage for Hetfield, who has son Castor, 22, and daughters Cali, 24, and Marcella, 20, with Francesca.

"My wife has been the most amazing person in my life," Hetfield told the Marin Independent Journal (as per Blabbermouth) in 2009. "She has ridden the big waves with me. We have gone through some extremely difficult things and come out stronger. She's stuck with me through all the hell.

"When I met her, I knew she was brought to me to help me get out of this hell hole. And she did."

In another interview, Hetfield said: "She’s very balanced, very even-keeled – and it drives me nuts. You know, the opposites do attract."