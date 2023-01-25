Metallica To Preview New Album In Cinemas

Metallica announced on Wednesday they are giving fans an early listen to their new album 72 Seasons in cinemas around the world.

“We’ll talk you through each track and you can experience every song for the very first time,” frontman James Hetfield said in a video message shared on social media. Bassist Robert Trujillo added: “There will also be a few surprises on this special night.”

The worldwide listening party takes place on April 13, the eve of the album’s release, and promises a video for each song with “pummelling surround sound” and commentary from the members of Metallica.

Tickets go on sale on March 2.

Metallica announced the details of the band's 12th studio album last November. It is the first new new collection from Metallica since 2016’s Hardwired… To Self-Destruct.

According to a release, the title refers to “the first 18 years of our lives that form our true or false selves. The concept that we were told ‘who we are’ by our parents. A possible pigeonholing around what kind of personality we are.”

Metallica is scheduled to perform Aug. 11 and 13, 2023 at the Olympic Stadium in Montreal and will return north the following summer to play Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton on Aug. 23 and 25, 2024.