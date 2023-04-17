Metallica To Release '72 Seasons' Videos With ASL

Metallica announced on Saturday that it will be the first big rock band to release American Sign Language (ASL) videos for each track on their new album 72 Seasons.

“We hope that our fans in the deaf and hard of hearing community enjoy experiencing the album through these videos,” Metallica said, in a statement.

The news was shared on National American Sign Language Day and came with the video for the title track with ASL interpretation by Amber Galloway.

The band said it “will be back on April 25 with all 11 remaining songs from the album on video with lyrics and ASL.”

The project is a collaboration between Metallica, the Deaf Professional Arts Network and Galloway’s Amber G Productions.