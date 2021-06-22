Metallica Tribute Album Includes Miley Cyrus, Juanes

Metallica is celebrating the 30th anniversary of its self-titled fifth studio album – better known as The Black Album – by releasing two special collections on Sept. 10.

The original album has been remastered and will be available digitally and as a double vinyl LP, standard CD, 3-CD expanded edition and a limited edition deluxe box set.

Also coming out is The Metallica Blacklist, which features more than 50 artists of all genres putting their own spins on the 12 tracks on The Black Album. According to a release, profits from the collection will be split between charities of the artists’ choice and Metallica’s All Within My Hands Foundation.

Among the artists are Canadians Alessia Cara (doing “Enter Sandman” with The Warning) and Mac DeMarco (doing “Enter Sandman”) as well as Weezer, St. Vincent, Corey Taylor, J Balvin, Jon Parti, Phoebe Bridgers, Mickey Guyton and Chris Stapleton.

The Metallica Blacklist will be available digitally on Sept. 10 and followed by physical formats – including a 4-CD set and 7-LP vinyl edition – on Oct. 1.

Fans who preorder will instantly receive a cover of “Nothing Else Matters” by Miley Cyrus featuring WATT, Elton John, Yo-Yo Man, Robert Trujillo and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith as well as a cover of “Enter Sandman” by Latin star Juanes.

Last October, Cyrus revealed to Interview that she was working on a cover of “Nothing Else Matters” and, three months later, she told Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp about some of the featured artists.

“I’m really stoked," said Cyrus, who previously covered the song during her shows. "I mean, having Elton John and Metallica and me… I love when ingredients don’t quite fit or it seems like a concoction that no one would put together."