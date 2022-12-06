Metallica Warns Fans About Crypto Scams

Metallica is warning fans not to fall for scams.

In a statement it shared on Instagram, the band said “unfortunately the ugly side of social media made an appearance” following its Nov. 28 announcement of a new album and stadium tour.

“Many of you have let us know about YouTube channels and live streams, as well as websites, claiming to offer Metallica Crypto giveaways,” the statement read.

“Let’s be clear as possible. These are scams. They’re being streamed on fake YouTube channels posing to be ours and all pointing to websites that we do not run.”

Metallica told fans to remember that its official social media channels are verified. “Always look for official verification before believing something wild and crazy to be true.”

The band thanked those “who have been vigilant in reporting these live streams to YouTube and to us” and urged fans to “report anything that is a scam!”

Metallica’s 12th studio album, 72 Seasons, is set for release on April 14. Concerts are scheduled on Aug. 11 and 13, 2023 at the Olympic Stadium in Montreal and Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton on Aug. 23 and 25, 2024.