Metric Announces Tour In Support Of New Album

Canadian rock band Metric announced on Thursday plans for a tour in support of its forthcoming eighth studio album, Formentera.

The Doomscroller Tour will kick off with a pair of shows in Victoria and stop in 39 cities, including 13 across Canada.

“We’re crafting a set list based on fan favourites including deep cuts from Live It Out and Old World,” said singer Emily Haines, in a release, “and it’s been wild to see how the new songs from Formentera flow with the classics from Fantasies and Synthetica. I want Metric fans to have the best concert experience possible and feel like they got to escape into another reality with us for the evening.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public on May 6 at 10 a.m. local time.

The tour news came as Metric released “All Comes Crashing” as the first taste of Formentera, due out July 8. It is the band's first studio album since 2018's Art of Doubt.

“Not everyone has a conventional life with conventional relationships,” explained Haines. “‘All Comes Crashing’ is a love song that goes beyond romantic love, it’s an expression of solidarity with whoever it is you would want to have beside you in the event of catastrophe.

“It might be your best friend, it might be your blood brother or your dog. The song is dedicated to those you consider your family, whatever that looks like for you.”

Metric with Dear Rouge

Aug. 11& 12—Royal Theatre—Victoria

Aug. 13—Orpheum Theatre—Vancouver

Aug. 15 & 16—Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium—Calgary

Aug. 17—Edmonton Convention Centre—Edmonton

Aug. 19—Conexus Arts Centre—Regina

Aug. 20—TCU Place—Saskatoon

Aug. 21—Burton Cummings Theatre—Winnipeg

Metric with Interpol, Spoon and Bartees Strange

Aug. 26—Budweiser Stage—Toronto

Metric with Bartees Strange

Aug. 25—London Music Hall—London

Aug. 27—National Arts Centre—Ottawa

Aug. 29—MTELUS—Montreal

Aug. 30—Théâtre Capitole— Quebec City

Sept. 1 & 2—Rebecca Cohn Auditorium—Halifax